Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,163,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average is $165.07. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

