Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

