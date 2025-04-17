Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

