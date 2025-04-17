Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

