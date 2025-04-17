Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 469,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115,718 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Kennametal by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 40,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. The trade was a 14.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.