Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,577 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Consolidated Water worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 643.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1,538.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.8 %

CWCO stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

In other Consolidated Water news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,860. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

