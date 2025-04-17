Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 17,458 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,458 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 178,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 142,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,877,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 751.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

NWL stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

