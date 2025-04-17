Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 243 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $127.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.79. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

