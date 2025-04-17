Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,818 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,258,583.12. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock worth $5,248,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

