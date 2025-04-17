Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,601 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after buying an additional 2,639,559 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $58,855,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 182,738.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after buying an additional 836,942 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 997,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 789,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 186.67%.

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

