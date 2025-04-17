Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,241,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Hexcel by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,803,000 after acquiring an additional 651,062 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hexcel by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 582,353 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,153.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

