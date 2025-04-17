Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 722 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.