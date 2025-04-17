Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $733,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 572.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

