Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $5,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

MTN opened at $137.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average of $170.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

