First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

FQVLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.