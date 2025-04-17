FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 262.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

FirstService Stock Up 0.8 %

FSV stock opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $197.84.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

