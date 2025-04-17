Fiserv (FI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100-10.300 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.2 %

FI opened at $210.30 on Thursday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.91. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fiserv stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.48.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

