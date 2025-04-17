Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.71%.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

