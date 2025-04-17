Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,772 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 42.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,266 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 118,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,148,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 105,392 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,700. The trade was a 900.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Down 4.1 %

CAL opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $485.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAL

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.