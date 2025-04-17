Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,834 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 829,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 227,619 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 634,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,378,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

