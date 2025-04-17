Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 643.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,538.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $378.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,860. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

