Franklin Resources Inc. Has $618,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park National by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Park National by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Down 0.7 %

PRK opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $207.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Park National Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

PRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Park National

Park National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.