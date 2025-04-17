Franklin Resources Inc. Has $699,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $279.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

