Franklin Resources Inc. Has $819,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,747.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,838.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,873.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,666.22 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

