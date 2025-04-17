Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

BRKL opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $881.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

