Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Friedman Industries news, Director Tim Scott Stevenson acquired 1,500 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $25,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,070.25. This represents a 5.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $42,962. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
