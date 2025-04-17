Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Friedman Industries

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Tim Scott Stevenson acquired 1,500 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $25,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,070.25. This represents a 5.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $42,962. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 157,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

