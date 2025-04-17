FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ResMed Issued By Zacks Research

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for ResMed in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $9.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.37. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

NYSE:RMD opened at $211.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.91. ResMed has a 1 year low of $172.19 and a 1 year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ResMed by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ResMed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This represents a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,580,799.20. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

