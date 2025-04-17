General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $203.00 to $212.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $187.88 and last traded at $187.72. Approximately 1,093,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,455,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after buying an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

