General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $203.00 to $212.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $187.88 and last traded at $187.72. Approximately 1,093,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,455,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric
General Electric Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Electric
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.