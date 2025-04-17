Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,570 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNE stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $407.58 million, a P/E ratio of 107.79 and a beta of 0.04. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

