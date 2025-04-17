Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W cut Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $35.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

