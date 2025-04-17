Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $32,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $4,918,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 129,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,839,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Appian stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.78. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $2,080,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,942,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,367,288.60. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,510 shares of company stock worth $6,648,635 in the last 90 days. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

