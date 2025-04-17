Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,358,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $33,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Interface by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interface by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interface

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.