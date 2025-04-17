Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.58 Million Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $35,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 169,197 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,883,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,922,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upbound Group news, CFO Fahmi Karam purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.