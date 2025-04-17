Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,317,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $34,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,937,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,654,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 446,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 529,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Uniti Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,764,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 96,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Uniti Group by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,363,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 787,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

