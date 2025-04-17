Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $34,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,340,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,339,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,422,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,467,000 after buying an additional 506,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,537,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,108.24. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $105,892.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,388.40. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $631,256. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

