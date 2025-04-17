Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,063,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $35,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 582,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

SASR stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

