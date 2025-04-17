Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,243,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $31,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $143,672.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,345.50. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,220. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $4,700,424 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

