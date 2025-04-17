Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,619 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $30,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HTH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.