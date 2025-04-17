Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 60,104 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,104 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $32,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBGS opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

