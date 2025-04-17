Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 81,462 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $35,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 27.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Premier by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,973,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Premier by 70.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -840.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.