Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,761,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,419 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $34,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $580,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 399,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,337.76. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 847,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,623,278.40. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 259,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,726 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Globalstar Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA GSAT opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.00 and a beta of 1.07. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

