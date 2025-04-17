Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

