Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of JETMF stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 18.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.81.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

