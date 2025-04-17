Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of JETMF stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 18.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.81.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
