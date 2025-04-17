Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 468,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $38,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $898,548,000 after purchasing an additional 240,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,946,000 after buying an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,188,000 after acquiring an additional 217,707 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.97. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

