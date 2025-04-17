Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GTIP opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0571 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

