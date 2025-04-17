Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) Insider Werner Klingenberg Sells 1,200,000 Shares

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) insider Werner Klingenberg sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £72,000 ($95,301.13).

Werner Klingenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Werner Klingenberg sold 1,000,000 shares of Goldplat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £60,000 ($79,417.60).

Goldplat Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Goldplat stock opened at GBX 6.49 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. Goldplat PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.70 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £10.89 million, a P/E ratio of 649.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.19.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

