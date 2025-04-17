Hasbro (HAS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $770.60 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hasbro stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.