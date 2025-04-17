HC Wainwright Predicts PolyPid’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolyPid in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PYPD opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 148,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,853 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

