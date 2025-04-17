Head to Head Analysis: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMC)

AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AlphaTime Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlphaTime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than AlphaTime Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlphaTime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 43.62% 11.90% 5.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlphaTime Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AlphaTime Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlphaTime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $138.19 million 6.85 $123.38 million $1.85 7.92

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than AlphaTime Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of AlphaTime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of AlphaTime Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AlphaTime Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats AlphaTime Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

