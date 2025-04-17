Head to Head Review: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $92.26 billion 0.01 $485.56 million ($0.75) -21.13 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $666.40 million 0.80 -$11.08 million ($0.80) -22.59

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JinkoSolar and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.53% 4.18% 1.06% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -3.46% -0.23% -0.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JinkoSolar and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 3 2 1 0 1.67 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $27.19, suggesting a potential upside of 71.55%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 113.98%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers transient voltage suppressors, analog switch, and electromagnetic interference filter for notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, flat panel displays, TVs, smart phones, and portable electronic devices; and 650V and 1200V SiC MOSFET. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.